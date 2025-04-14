Roman Reigns Reflects on Last Year’s Fall from Power Ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Roman Reigns is preparing to headline another WrestleMania, this time on the first night of WrestleMania 41, where he will face both Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a high-stakes triple threat match. The match comes with a surprising twist—Paul Heyman, long known as Reigns’ special counsel, will not be by his side. Instead, Heyman will accompany CM Punk to the ring, repaying a favor Punk earned for his involvement in last year’s War Games.

Leading into the event, Roman Reigns shared his thoughts in a new social media promo, opening up about how dramatically things have shifted over the past year.

“It’s funny how much a year can change. This time last year I was untouchable,” Reigns said, reflecting on how he once stood unchallenged at the top of WWE. “I should have tightened my grip around this company’s neck. There was a wise man that taught me diplomacy. ‘You gotta think politically,’ I tried to help everyone. Most of them don’t understand what a helping hand really looks like. What that really feels like.”

Reigns conveyed clear frustration with how his efforts have been perceived, referencing WWE's recent moves into the mainstream spotlight.

“What do I get for it? Netflix. TKO. The mainstream. Billion dollar deals and somehow I’m out on my ass,” he continued. “I lift everybody up and somehow no one’s got enough respect to just be true to their Tribal Chief.”

He closed the promo with a poignant lesson passed down from his father, revealing an emotional layer to his current mindset.

“My father didn’t agree with me. He used to say, son why do you care if they respect you? Why do you care if they acknowledge your talent and your contribution? Lessons learned.”

As WrestleMania 41 draws near, it is clear that Reigns is heading into the triple threat match not only with something to prove—but with a chip on his shoulder.