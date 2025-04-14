Beyond Wrestling Warns Talent Against Backing Out for AEW Collision

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Beyond Wrestling has reportedly issued a firm warning to talent scheduled for this Thursday’s Wrestling Open event in Worcester, Massachusetts. According to Fightful Select, the promotion has told wrestlers that if they cancel their appearance at the last minute in order to take up extra work with AEW, they will not be booked again by Beyond.

This message comes ahead of AEW Collision’s special Spring BreakThru edition, which is airing live this Thursday night from Boston instead of its usual Saturday night timeslot. The scheduling conflict has seemingly prompted some talent to consider shifting their commitments, prompting Beyond to take a clear stance in protecting their weekly event.