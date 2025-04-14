Update on HOOK’s Condition After AEW Incident

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

HOOK caused concern among fans following last Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite when he was seen vomiting in the ring after the broadcast had ended. The incident occurred shortly after his tag team match, where HOOK and Samoa Joe secured a victory over Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.

Following the match, speculation circulated online, with some worried that HOOK may have suffered a concussion. However, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, there is no indication of a concussion.

“He threw up, but he didn’t have a concussion. That’s what I found out,” Meltzer confirmed.

The cause of HOOK’s sudden sickness remains unclear. During the match, HOOK did take a tough landing when Castagnoli delivered a Neutralizer, causing HOOK to fall stomach-first onto the legs of a steel chair. It is currently unknown if that moment contributed to his condition.