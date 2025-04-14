SiriusXM’s “Busted Open” Heads to Las Vegas for Week of Live Shows

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

As the wrestling world turns its attention to Las Vegas for one of the sport’s most anticipated weekends of the year, SiriusXM has announced exciting plans that will bring fans even closer to the action. The popular wrestling talk show "Busted Open" is set to go live from the Las Vegas Strip, offering a week filled with exclusive broadcasts, special guests, and fan engagement leading up to a major wrestling event.

SiriusXM issued the following:

SiriusXM’s “Busted Open” to Broadcast Live from Las Vegas

Dave LaGreca, Mark Henry, Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer will host shows live from the Las Vegas Strip April 17-21

Fans in town for one of the biggest events on the wrestling calendar can attend a special “Busted Open: The Master’s Class” taping – featuring special guest Ric Flair – at Circa Resort & Casino

New York – April 14, 2025 – SiriusXM’s Dave LaGreca, Mark Henry, Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer – of the popular wrestling show “Busted Open” – will host a series of special episodes from Las Vegas, April 17-21, as the wrestling world comes to the Entertainment Capital of the World.

Dave, Mark, Bully and Tommy will host six shows from various venues, bringing their loyal listeners all the latest news and happenings from the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, and setting the scene for one of the biggest annual events on the wrestling calendar, which will take place April 19 and 20 at Allegiant Stadium.

“Busted Open: The Master’s Class” with Ric Flair – Thursday, April 17

The hosts will tape a special episode of their weekly series, “Busted Open: The Master’s Class,” from Legacy Club on the rooftop of Circa Resort & Casino. They will be joined by wrestling legend Ric Flair for an in-depth conversation on Flair’s remarkable career and legacy. Fans are welcome to attend the taping, happening from 4 - 5 pm PT. The episode will be available that day in the “Busted Open” podcast feed.

Busted Open Party, live at Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas – Saturday, April 19

“Busted Open” will host its annual WrestleMania party on April 19th from 2 – 4 pm ET/11 am – 1 pm PT at Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas. Dave, Mark, Bully and Tommy will host live and welcome several special guests to the show, including WWE Superstar Natalya, and others.

“Busted Open” Live from the SiriusXM Studios at Wynn Las Vegas – April 17, 20 and 21

Dave, Mark, Bully and Tommy will broadcast their daily show live from the state-of-the-art SiriusXM Studios at Wynn Las Vegas live each day – Thursday, April 17 through Sunday, April 21 – from noon – 3 pm ET/9 am - noon PT.

“Busted Open” Live from WWE World – April 18

The hosts will broadcast live at a special time, 3 – 6 pm ET/noon – 3 pm PT, from “WWE World” at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Throughout the year “Busted Open” airs Monday-Sunday from 9 am – noon ET on the SiriusXM Fight Nation channel, available to subscribers in SiriusXM-enabled vehicles (channel 156) and on the SiriusXM app. The show delivers the latest news, analysis, and interviews with top stars from the world of professional wrestling. A portion of “Busted Open” is also available as a podcast on YouTube (@BustedOpenPodcast) or wherever listeners get their podcasts.

