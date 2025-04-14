WWE NXT Stars Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley Set for TNA iMPACT! Debut This Thursday

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
TNA Wrestling has revealed that WWE NXT Superstars Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley are set to appear on this Thursday’s episode of Impact, where they will step into the ring for a tag team match. The duo will face Heather By Elegance and Maggie Lee in what is shaping up to be a notable crossover encounter.
This week’s Impact episode will serve as a countdown special ahead of the Unbreakable event, which is scheduled to begin at 10 PM ET. The card continues to take shape with a blend of in-ring action and storyline developments.
Here is the updated lineup for the Impact countdown show:
Dani Luna vs. Jakara Jackson
Xia Brookside vs. Jazmyn Nyx
Cody Deaner will speak on his future
Brian Myers vs. Leon Slater
Elijah is scheduled to speak
Heather By Elegance & Maggie Lee vs. Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley
⚡ Backstage Clash Ruined WWE Plans for Joe Hendry and The Miz Feud
WWE's plans to feature Joe Hendry in a storyline were scrapped due to creative disagreements with TNA's Ariel Shnerer, leading to Ethan Page's inclusion instead.— Ben Kerin Apr 14, 2025 03:56AM