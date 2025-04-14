WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

WWE NXT Stars Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley Set for TNA iMPACT! Debut This Thursday

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 14, 2025

WWE NXT Stars Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley Set for TNA iMPACT! Debut This Thursday

TNA Wrestling has revealed that WWE NXT Superstars Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley are set to appear on this Thursday’s episode of Impact, where they will step into the ring for a tag team match. The duo will face Heather By Elegance and Maggie Lee in what is shaping up to be a notable crossover encounter.

This week’s Impact episode will serve as a countdown special ahead of the Unbreakable event, which is scheduled to begin at 10 PM ET. The card continues to take shape with a blend of in-ring action and storyline developments.

Here is the updated lineup for the Impact countdown show:

  • Dani Luna vs. Jakara Jackson

  • Xia Brookside vs. Jazmyn Nyx

  • Cody Deaner will speak on his future

  • Brian Myers vs. Leon Slater

  • Elijah is scheduled to speak

  • Heather By Elegance & Maggie Lee vs. Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley

Backstage Clash Ruined WWE Plans for Joe Hendry and The Miz Feud

WWE's plans to feature Joe Hendry in a storyline were scrapped due to creative disagreements with TNA's Ariel Shnerer, leading to Ethan Page's inclusion instead.

— Ben Kerin Apr 14, 2025 03:56AM


#wwe #nxt #tna #tna wrestling #impact #gigi dolin #tatum paxley

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π