WWE NXT Stars Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley Set for TNA iMPACT! Debut This Thursday

TNA Wrestling has revealed that WWE NXT Superstars Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley are set to appear on this Thursday’s episode of Impact, where they will step into the ring for a tag team match. The duo will face Heather By Elegance and Maggie Lee in what is shaping up to be a notable crossover encounter.

This week’s Impact episode will serve as a countdown special ahead of the Unbreakable event, which is scheduled to begin at 10 PM ET. The card continues to take shape with a blend of in-ring action and storyline developments.

Here is the updated lineup for the Impact countdown show: