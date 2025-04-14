WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Backstage Clash Ruined WWE Plans for Joe Hendry and The Miz Feud

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 14, 2025

Backstage Clash Ruined WWE Plans for Joe Hendry and The Miz Feud

A potential collaboration between WWE and TNA could have taken an unexpected turn with the inclusion of Joe Hendry in a major storyline.

According to Fightful Select, WWE had internally discussed plans to feature Hendry on Monday Night RAW, with the intention of building a storyline that would eventually lead to a feud with The Miz. However, the proposed direction for Hendry's character — which reportedly included him taking a loss — did not sit well with then-TNA Senior Vice President of Content, Distribution and Marketing, Ariel Shnerer. His opposition to the creative vision led to the idea being scrapped altogether.

Instead, WWE opted to insert Ethan Page into a comparable storyline, moving forward without Hendry’s involvement.

This creative disagreement was one of several incidents that reportedly contributed to WWE’s increasing frustrations with Shnerer. He was later dismissed from his role at TNA.

Furthermore, it has been revealed that some WWE NXT talent had previously requested that Shnerer not be present in their locker room. This request was not rooted in personal animosity, but rather a belief that only active wrestling talent should have access to that space.

Rich Swann Becomes Free Agent After TNA Contract Ends

 

— Ben Kerin Apr 13, 2025 01:02PM

Source: Fightful Select
#tna #tna wrestling #wwe #joe hendry #the miz

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π