Backstage Clash Ruined WWE Plans for Joe Hendry and The Miz Feud

A potential collaboration between WWE and TNA could have taken an unexpected turn with the inclusion of Joe Hendry in a major storyline.

According to Fightful Select, WWE had internally discussed plans to feature Hendry on Monday Night RAW, with the intention of building a storyline that would eventually lead to a feud with The Miz. However, the proposed direction for Hendry's character — which reportedly included him taking a loss — did not sit well with then-TNA Senior Vice President of Content, Distribution and Marketing, Ariel Shnerer. His opposition to the creative vision led to the idea being scrapped altogether.

Instead, WWE opted to insert Ethan Page into a comparable storyline, moving forward without Hendry’s involvement.

This creative disagreement was one of several incidents that reportedly contributed to WWE’s increasing frustrations with Shnerer. He was later dismissed from his role at TNA.

Furthermore, it has been revealed that some WWE NXT talent had previously requested that Shnerer not be present in their locker room. This request was not rooted in personal animosity, but rather a belief that only active wrestling talent should have access to that space.