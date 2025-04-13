WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rich Swann Becomes Free Agent After TNA Contract Ends

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 13, 2025

A former TNA World Champion is officially a free agent, following the conclusion of his contract with the promotion.

According to a report from Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp, Rich Swann’s deal with TNA has now ended. Swann previously signed a two-year extension with the company in late 2022, which was set to run through the end of 2024. The agreement reportedly included an additional option year, but TNA opted not to exercise that clause.

Although Swann is no longer under contract, he was in attendance for both days of TNA’s most recent television tapings in Orlando, suggesting that the door may not be fully closed between the two parties.

Swann's last official appearance on TNA programming came during the summer of 2024. After that, he took time away from wrestling to voluntarily enter a substance abuse rehabilitation program, following an arrest for public intoxication. He returned to in-ring action in October 2024, competing for Pro Wrestling Revolver, and has since remained active on the independent wrestling scene.

