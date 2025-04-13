Jamie Hayter, Athena, and Takeshita Advance in Owen Hart Cup Tournaments

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Three competitors have officially advanced in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments, with two women's semifinal spots locked in and another contender joining the men’s bracket.

On Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, Jamie Hayter was the first to secure her spot in the semifinals of the women’s tournament. She defeated Billie Starkz in a hard-fought contest and is now set to face Kris Statlander in the next round.

Shortly after, Athena picked up a win over Harley Cameron in a competitive showing. She now moves on to a high-stakes semifinal clash against Mercedes Moné. Following Athena’s victory, Moné appeared in a promo to build anticipation for their upcoming bout, stating she will have the homefield advantage at AEW Dynamite Spring Breakthru this Wednesday.

In the main event of the evening, Konosuke Takeshita defeated Brody King to advance in the men’s bracket. With this win, Takeshita joins the semifinals and will now face Will Ospreay in a much-anticipated showdown.

One last quarterfinal matchup is set for Wednesday, as Hangman Page is scheduled to face a wildcard entrant yet to be revealed. The winner of that bout will meet Kyle Fletcher in the semifinals, following Fletcher’s recent victory over Mark Briscoe at AEW Dynasty.