Triple H Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Details of CM Punk's WrestleMania 41 Contract Signing

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The method behind the contract signing segment involving CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41 has now come to light.

This moment unfolded during the April 4 edition of WWE SmackDown, where the contract for the anticipated Triple Threat main event was officially signed. Paul Heyman used the opportunity to reveal that CM Punk would finally be receiving his WrestleMania main event, a moment that fans have long awaited.

The storyline element of “the favor” has been a recurring theme in the dynamic between Punk, Reigns, and Heyman, dating back to before Survivor Series in November 2024. That thread was further explored during the contract signing, where The Wiseman’s loyalty was pushed to its limit.

Speaking on the High Performance podcast, Triple H shared insight into how the creative direction for that segment was finalized. He said:

“Obviously we’ve all known the premise of this contract signing for a while and we know what the highlights of the contract signing are, they’re going to sign this contract, Punk is going to get his opportunity to main event WrestleMania, but there’s a favor that’s owed, it’s an elaborate thing, but the shoe that drops is ‘that’s not the favor you owe me.’

“We all hash out what that segment will look like, probably a couple of weeks before or the week before. Then we get there that day and it’s like ‘Okay, everybody’s got the basic core tenets of this, here you go.’

“The four of them sit in a room and figure out exactly what they’re all going to say, how they’re going to say it and who’s going to say what, what the reactions are, what the emotions are going to be, how they’re going to do it.”

The remarks suggest that the key players—Punk, Reigns, Rollins, and Heyman—had significant input in shaping the segment’s emotional beats and delivery, allowing the story to hit with maximum impact on live television.