Triple H Says UFC to WWE Crossovers Are a Real Possibility

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 14, 2025

Triple H recently addressed the possibility of UFC fighters crossing over into WWE during an appearance on the Flagrant podcast. With both companies now operating under the same corporate umbrella, he acknowledged that the door is very much open—but it all comes down to whether the individual is suited to entertainment.

“You know, you might. Look, it’s one of those things—it just depends on who’s an entertainer and who’s not. Yeah, there’s always that possibility. Look at Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey—there’s always that possibility. We’re always wide open to it,” he said.

Triple H pointed to WWE’s current recruitment efforts, which focus heavily on D1 college athletes and the NIL program, noting that many of those recruits have strong amateur wrestling or combat sports backgrounds. According to him, some of them are equally intrigued by the idea of WWE and MMA careers.

“Whether that’s realistic or not, some of those guys have strong amateur backgrounds, have trained in combat sports, but want to do what we do. They might even want to throw their hat in that ring too. So, who knows? I’d say never say never on that.”

While no names or specific plans were mentioned, the idea of crossover potential is clearly on the table. With shared ownership making collaboration more seamless than ever, it is only a matter of time before more UFC names test the waters in WWE.


#wwe #triple h #paul levesque #ufc

