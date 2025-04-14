Bret Hart Reflects on WrestleMania 11 Match: "It Was a Disaster"

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart opened up about a match that still lingers in his mind for all the wrong reasons. During a candid conversation on The Ringer’s Masked Man Show, Hart reflected on his infamous "I Quit" match against Bob Backlund at WrestleMania 11—a bout he considers one of the low points in his otherwise legendary career.

“I love Bob Backlund, he’s one of my favorite guys,” Hart admitted. “But the match I had with Bob Backlund, the ‘I Quit’ match I had with him at WrestleMania 11, I knew it was going to be a disaster and I always thought that was my least greatest match.”

Hart did not shy away from taking a hard look at why the match faltered. Rather than pointing fingers at himself or Backlund, he placed the blame squarely on Vince McMahon, who was behind the concept.

“I don’t blame Bob, I don’t blame myself, I blame Vince, the guy who came up with the concept for the match. It was a dud before we walked out. I feel bad we didn’t have a great match.”

Despite the disappointment of WrestleMania 11, Hart was quick to point out that his previous bout with Backlund at Survivor Series was a far cry from the disaster that followed. That earlier match remains one he holds in high regard—not just for the quality of the bout, but for what it symbolized in his career.

“In fact, I love the match I had with Bob Backlund at Survivor Series,” Hart said. “If people question my greatness, I’d like to have seen Hulk Hogan wrestle Bob Backlund. I’d like to have seen Shawn Michaels wrestle Bob Backlund or Triple H wrestle Bob Backlund the way that I did. Throw anybody you want in there, put them in there with Bob Backlund, and see what they can do.”

Hart emphasized that his respect for Backlund has never wavered. He praised Backlund’s old-school wrestling style and technical skill, while also acknowledging the unique challenge he presented in the ring.

“That’s not a knock on Bob. Bob was just a very old-school, a champion wrestler and great wrestler, but try to find the right balance of how to wrestle Bob Backlund. I don’t think very many guys could pull off the match I did with Bob Backlund. It was a beautiful match.”

For Hart, the pride comes not from how flashy the match was, but from the storytelling and the professional chemistry they managed to create despite the odds.

“I love Bob and the fact that I gave him that moment. It’s just one that I think you can name all kinds of wrestlers, throw them in against Bob Backlund, and see what they can do. Bob was a challenge to figure out the right ingredients and measures to tell a story and have a great match. I think we did that, and I’m very proud of that match.”