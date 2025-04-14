John Cena Adds Post-WrestleMania Raw Appearance to WWE Schedule

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

John Cena has officially added another WWE date to his growing list of scheduled appearances as he continues his return as an active in-ring performer.

Cena is set to headline WrestleMania 41 this Sunday, where he will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in what is expected to be one of the weekend’s most talked-about matches. In an update to his calendar, Cena is now also advertised for the post-WrestleMania edition of Monday Night Raw, which will take place the very next night.

The WWE website currently lists the following dates as confirmed appearances for Cena:

April 18: SmackDown – Las Vegas, Nevada

April 20: WrestleMania 41 – Las Vegas, Nevada

April 21: Raw – Las Vegas, Nevada

April 25: SmackDown – Fort Worth, Texas

May 9: SmackDown – Dayton, Ohio

May 24: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Tampa, Florida

May 30: SmackDown – Knoxville, Tennessee

June 6: SmackDown – Bakersfield, California

June 13: SmackDown – Lexington, Kentucky

June 20: SmackDown – Grand Rapids, Michigan