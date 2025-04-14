Brock Lesnar Not Expected to Return at WWE WrestleMania This Weekend

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE fans hoping for Brock Lesnar to return at WrestleMania this weekend will likely be disappointed.

Although Lesnar remains listed on WWE’s roster and was recently referenced by Cody Rhodes during a promo, there are currently no plans to bring him back. Fightful Select reports that, despite the name drop, there have been no internal discussions or consideration regarding his return.

Lesnar’s status remains tied to the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE. Lesnar, identified as the unnamed champion in earlier reports, was named multiple times in the amended filing, which alleges McMahon offered a sexual encounter with Grant to Lesnar during contract talks.

Until WWE’s legal team clears him in relation to the case, Lesnar is not expected to reappear. In the meantime, he has been spotted publicly, recently attending a comedy show.