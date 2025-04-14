Tensions Set to Boil Over on the Final WWE Raw Before WrestleMania 41

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The final Monday Night Raw before WrestleMania 41 is set to deliver an action-packed night filled with high-stakes matches, major confrontations, and the presence of WWE’s top-tier talent. Airing on April 14, 2025, this go-home episode is being billed as an unmissable installment, setting the tone for what promises to be a historic WrestleMania weekend.

One of the featured matches will see AJ Styles square off against Karrion Kross. After a tense backstage run-in last week, the rivalry has escalated quickly. With Styles preparing to face Logan Paul on the grand stage of WrestleMania, Kross is looking to throw him off his game. This will be a critical match that could have major implications heading into the weekend.

Bayley will go one-on-one with Liv Morgan in a preview of their upcoming Women’s Tag Team Championship clash at WrestleMania 41. Bayley, alongside Lyra Valkyria, earned their shot at the titles by surviving a grueling gauntlet match. Facing one-half of the reigning champions, Bayley hopes to build momentum heading into their showdown.

Monday’s Raw will also feature a massive segment involving CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman. With emotions running high and their WrestleMania triple threat match looming, the tension between these three powerhouses is expected to explode when they all share the ring.

World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER is also scheduled to address the WWE Universe. After last week’s heated exchange with Jey Uso, both men are expected to make final statements before clashing for the title at WrestleMania 41. Expect words to fly and tempers to flare.

Rounding out the stacked lineup is an appearance from Logan Paul. With his match against AJ Styles drawing closer, all eyes will be on what message he delivers just days before stepping into the ring.

WWE Raw Lineup for April 14, 2025: