Backstage Details Emerge on Zelina Vega’s Count-Out Win Over Chelsea Green

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Chelsea Green faced Zelina Vega in a singles match that concluded with Vega securing the victory via count-out. However, it has since emerged that this ending was not what had originally been intended.

According to a report initially published by PWInsider Elite and backed by several additional sources, Vega was still booked to win the bout, but the match was supposed to run a few minutes longer. A miscommunication during the broadcast led to the premature count-out finish. Backstage belief is that Green genuinely did not hear the referee reach the ten count, as she was fully engaged with interacting with the crowd. Once the count reached ten and Green had not re-entered the ring, the referee had no choice but to call for the bell, given the live nature of the show.

It was further suggested that Green may have assumed the referee would restart his count once Vega was thrown back into the ring. Operating under that belief, Green continued playing to the audience and commentary team, potentially unaware of or unable to hear the official's count.

Sources emphasized that the finish stemmed from a genuine miscommunication, and while the conclusion played out differently than planned, it still aligned with WWE’s overall storyline heading into the six-woman tag team match set for WrestleMania weekend. There is reportedly no heat on either performer, and officials are viewing the situation as simply an unpredictable moment that occasionally arises during live television.