Triple H Opens Up About Rebuilding His Relationship With CM Punk

Triple H has offered an insightful look into how his relationship with CM Punk has evolved since the latter’s dramatic return to WWE.

CM Punk and WWE famously parted ways in 2014 following a series of creative disagreements that led to a rocky departure. For years, the two sides seemed worlds apart, with Punk expressing his frustrations publicly and Triple H, then an executive and in-ring performer, often being a focal point of that discontent. However, in a moment that shocked the wrestling world, Punk made his comeback at Survivor Series 2023, nearly a decade later, and described the event by saying, “hell froze over.”

The return was quickly followed by a photograph that captured attention across the wrestling community—CM Punk and Triple H standing side by side. This image marked a symbolic turning point in what had once been a tense and highly publicized relationship, both behind the scenes and on-screen. The fact that they were willing to pose together signaled a shift in tone, suggesting that time—and perhaps a mutual love for the business—had started to heal old wounds.

During a recent interview with High Performance, Triple H delved deeper into their current working relationship. Reflecting on how they now navigate creative differences, the WWE Hall of Famer offered an honest and revealing account of their professional interactions.

“We’ve had a couple of moments since his return,” Triple H said. “There was one moment where he’d return and they told him something creatively and they told me, ‘He does not like this.’ I was like, ‘Okay, I’ll talk to him.’ Went and talked to him. ‘What’s going on?’ I told him the creative and he was like, ‘That’s good, whatever.’ I was like, ‘I know you don’t like it.

Everybody’s told me. Let’s be open.’ He complained about what it was and I said, ‘Let’s go sit and talk about it and come up with something good.’ That sort of changed, it was like a paradigm shift for us relationship-wise, and now, it’s a funny thing for me to say, sitting down and being collaborative with CM Punk is one of my favorite things in TV because he shares a very similar view at the end of the day of the business as I do.”