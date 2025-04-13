WWE Superstar Sunday Returns With All-New Lineup Tonight on A&E

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE Superstar Sunday returns tonight with a brand new slate of programming on A&E, featuring fresh episodes of WWE LFG, WWE Rivals, and WWE’s Greatest Moments. The weekly WWE block continues to spotlight some of the industry's most iconic names and stories, with tonight’s lineup promising a mix of drama, history, and high-octane action.

At 8 PM, WWE LFG focuses on one of the most iconic tag teams in wrestling history. Bubba Ray Dudley enlists the help of his brother D-Von Dudley to instruct the Future Greats on the nuances of tag team wrestling. The lesson takes an unexpected turn when BJ Ray makes a shocking return, throwing the entire session into turmoil and unleashing chaos inside the ring.

At 9:30 PM, WWE Rivals delves into the complex relationship between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. From their early days on opposite paths in WWE to forming the powerful Shield faction, the two Superstars built a seemingly unbreakable bond. However, a betrayal would ultimately tear the partnership apart, igniting one of WWE’s most compelling rivalries.

Wrapping up the night at 10:30 PM, WWE’s Greatest Moments takes fans back to the golden era with WrestleMania in the 80s. This nostalgic episode reflects on the beginnings of WrestleMania, a spectacle that became the dream stage for every WWE Superstar and captivated fans across the globe with its grandeur and storytelling.