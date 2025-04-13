Kairi Sane Shares Recovery Update, Says She’s “Even Stronger Than Before” After Surgery

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Kairi Sane has shared a positive update on her recovery journey, revealing she is “even stronger than before” following surgery to repair a torn ligament in her thumb.

The Damage CTRL member has been out of action since December, and first acknowledged the injury in January, only describing it at the time as an arm issue. In a recent social media post, Sane provided further insight into the nature of her injury and expressed her gratitude toward the medical professional who assisted in her recovery.

“Three months ago, I tore a ligament in my thumb and could not even open a bottle cap. Now, I have fully regained my grip strength—and I am even stronger than before,” Sane wrote. “I am truly grateful from the bottom of my heart to Dr. Hirsch, who performed my surgery. He was such a kind and wonderful doctor. I wish I had taken a photo with him to remember that moment.”

Sane’s most recent match took place on the December 2 edition of WWE Raw, where she teamed with IYO SKY in a losing effort against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Shortly after, she was written off television in a storyline involving an attack from the Pure Fusion Collective.

PWInsider recently reported that Sane is nearing a return to in-ring action. Her Kabuki Warriors tag partner, Asuka, has also been on the sidelines since undergoing knee surgery in June 2024. Asuka’s last appearance came at WWE Backlash, where she and Sane lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.