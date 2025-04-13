ROH Introduces Women's Pure Championship, Tournament Begins at Supercard of Honor

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Another championship is being added to the growing lineup in Ring of Honor, this time aimed at expanding the women’s division.

Following the conclusion of Saturday’s AEW Collision event in Springfield, Massachusetts, and just before the ROH TV taping began, AEW and ROH President Tony Khan made a surprise in-ring announcement to the live audience. Carrying the new title belt in hand, Khan revealed that a Women’s Pure Championship is officially on its way to Ring of Honor.

According to Khan, a tournament to crown the inaugural champion will kick off at Supercard of Honor on May 2 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. While no additional names or bracket details were shared, the announcement was met with strong enthusiasm from the crowd.

This marks the third women's championship in Ring of Honor, joining the ROH Women's World Championship and the Women's Television Championship, the latter of which was introduced in December 2023. The addition of the Women’s Pure Championship brings the total number of active titles in ROH to eight.

As with the existing ROH Pure Championship currently held by Lee Moriarty, the Women’s Pure Title will be contested under the distinctive Pure Rules format. These include a limit of three rope breaks per competitor to escape pins or submissions, a ban on closed-fist strikes to the face, no outside interference, and a panel of judges to decide the outcome in the event of a time-limit draw.

Moriarty, who won the men's version of the Pure Title in July 2024, has successfully defended it six times to date.

With the tournament now set for one of ROH’s biggest annual events, fans will not have to wait long to see who becomes the first-ever ROH Women’s Pure Champion.