Jim Ross on “Speedball” Mike Bailey: “Talented Kid, No Doubt About That”

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 13, 2025

On a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, veteran wrestling commentator Jim Ross gave his thoughts on “Speedball” Mike Bailey, who has recently joined All Elite Wrestling. Ross confirmed he had seen Bailey backstage not long ago, sharing the moment in a casual manner: “He showed up at catering a couple of weeks ago.”

Bailey, widely recognized for his distinctive, martial-arts-influenced in-ring style, has made a name for himself across promotions such as TNA/Impact Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and numerous independent circuits. His arrival in AEW has sparked conversation, and Ross did not shy away from weighing in.

Ross also commented on Bailey’s personal life, noting his relationship with wrestling personality Veda Scott, who has worked as both a commentator and a wrestler for AEW. “Isn’t he the boyfriend of Veda Scott? They’re together, so that’s good,” Ross said. “It’s nice to have a sane wrestling couple, as we both know that those are not mutually exclusive terms, quite frankly.”

When discussing Bailey’s skills, Ross had positive things to say about his abilities inside the ring. “A talented kid, no doubt about that,” he said. However, he also addressed a long-standing point of debate in wrestling: physical size. “He’s just not very big. He’s not got a lot of size to him,” Ross noted.

Still, Ross was quick to challenge whether that observation holds as much weight as it once did. “If that matters,” he continued. “It may not matter a damn bit, and if it doesn’t matter a damn bit, then so why did I bring it up?”

#aew #jim ross #mike bailey

