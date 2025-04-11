AEW Sees Death Riders Storyline as a Success Despite Fan Criticism

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW officials appear to view the ongoing Death Riders storyline far more positively than many fans do.

While the general sentiment toward AEW has improved in recent months—with fans responding well to Tony Khan’s increased creative control—one ongoing criticism remains. Viewers continue to express frustration over the Death Riders angle, with some calling for the faction’s end and a shift in focus to a new world champion.

Despite the backlash, AEW reportedly sees things differently. In a new update following the Dynasty pay-per-view, Fightful Select revealed that management believes the angle is working.

“AEW internally has touted the success of the Death Riders and Moxley winning the title, citing a disconnect with online fans. AEW claims that the company’s live+dvr quarters have climbed throughout the year with Moxley as champion, peaking with the Moxley vs. Cope street fight.”

At Dynasty, Jon Moxley retained the AEW World Championship against Swerve Strickland, thanks in part to a surprise attack by The Young Bucks. The report also stated there was never a plan for Strickland to win, and Moxley’s title reign has been mapped out in advance.

There is some uncertainty around whether The Young Bucks were always planned to interfere, given the unclear timeline of their return. A separate theory suggests Jay White may have been originally considered for the match.