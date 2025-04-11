Chris Jericho’s AEW Contract Reportedly Up Early 2026

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Chris Jericho could make a WWE return before WrestleMania 42 if he chooses to, as his AEW contract reportedly expires early next year.

Jericho hinted at taking a break from AEW during the April 9 episode of Dynamite, following his loss to Bandido at the Dynasty pay-per-view where he dropped the ROH title.

On his Dynamite review show, Sean Ross Sapp discussed Jericho’s status and revealed, “He’s got a tour coming up. But I hate to be the bearer of bad news for those that don’t want to see him; he’s only got one Wednesday date there. Now, he is not planned for ROH stuff. They wanted to kinda send him away for that. But, man’s got like eight, nine months left on his deal.”

Jericho recently addressed WWE speculation, saying it would be "crazy" to rule out a return. He even stated he would have considered a comeback even if Vince McMahon were still in charge. With Triple H now steering the creative direction, the door appears more open than ever.

Although Jericho is expected to take a short break, his mostly open Wednesdays mean AEW could bring him back at any time.