WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Bryan Danielson Shares Heartwarming Story About Watching AEW with His Son

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 10, 2025

Bryan Danielson Shares Heartwarming Story About Watching AEW with His Son

While appearing on The Nikki & Brie Show, Bryan Danielson opened up about a personal and heartwarming aspect of his life—watching wrestling with his young son, Buddy. Danielson shared that Buddy has already developed a strong fondness for a particular AEW star, and it has quickly become one of his favorite ways to bond with his son.

“His favorite wrestler in AEW, is Bryan Keith, the bad apple… When the bad apple comes on screen, he’s like, ‘Ooh, daddy, the bad apple,’” Danielson said, laughing at the way his son lights up at the sight of his favorite performer. “It’s actually one of my one of my favorite things it right now is watching wrestling with bud, and him saying to me, ‘Daddy, who’s gonna win?’ And you know? And then I tell him who I think is gonna win… And then to see his reactions to certain people, and like, how much he loves different things.”

This glimpse into their father-son relationship highlights just how much joy Danielson gets from experiencing wrestling through his son’s eyes. Buddy's enthusiasm and curiosity have turned their shared viewing into cherished moments, providing Danielson with a new perspective on the business he has dedicated his life to.

Danielson also addressed the idea of Buddy potentially following in his footsteps and becoming a professional wrestler someday. However, the former world champion was quick to make it clear that he only wants Buddy to pursue it if it is truly something he is passionate about—not something done out of expectation or legacy.

“If he wants to wrestle, I want it to be, because he wants to wrestle. Not because, ‘Oh, hey, I can make some cash being because of who my parents are,’” Danielson explained. Reflecting on his own beginnings, he shared, “I left the night I graduated high school… started driving from Aberdeen, Washington to San Antonio, Texas… Go to wrestling school… Shawn Michaels… To be a wrestler. There were a lot of doors that weren’t open to me, and I had to go and learn all these other things and explore these different paths… that journey was what made it incredible. And so I almost wouldn’t want to deny him that.”

Danielson’s reflections underscored the importance of self-motivation and personal growth. Rather than paving a smooth road for Buddy, he believes in the value of struggle and perseverance—the very traits that shaped his own career.

Source: youtube.com
#aew #bryan danielson

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π