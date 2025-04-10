Bryan Danielson Shares Heartwarming Story About Watching AEW with His Son

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

While appearing on The Nikki & Brie Show, Bryan Danielson opened up about a personal and heartwarming aspect of his life—watching wrestling with his young son, Buddy. Danielson shared that Buddy has already developed a strong fondness for a particular AEW star, and it has quickly become one of his favorite ways to bond with his son.

“His favorite wrestler in AEW, is Bryan Keith, the bad apple… When the bad apple comes on screen, he’s like, ‘Ooh, daddy, the bad apple,’” Danielson said, laughing at the way his son lights up at the sight of his favorite performer. “It’s actually one of my one of my favorite things it right now is watching wrestling with bud, and him saying to me, ‘Daddy, who’s gonna win?’ And you know? And then I tell him who I think is gonna win… And then to see his reactions to certain people, and like, how much he loves different things.”

This glimpse into their father-son relationship highlights just how much joy Danielson gets from experiencing wrestling through his son’s eyes. Buddy's enthusiasm and curiosity have turned their shared viewing into cherished moments, providing Danielson with a new perspective on the business he has dedicated his life to.

Danielson also addressed the idea of Buddy potentially following in his footsteps and becoming a professional wrestler someday. However, the former world champion was quick to make it clear that he only wants Buddy to pursue it if it is truly something he is passionate about—not something done out of expectation or legacy.

“If he wants to wrestle, I want it to be, because he wants to wrestle. Not because, ‘Oh, hey, I can make some cash being because of who my parents are,’” Danielson explained. Reflecting on his own beginnings, he shared, “I left the night I graduated high school… started driving from Aberdeen, Washington to San Antonio, Texas… Go to wrestling school… Shawn Michaels… To be a wrestler. There were a lot of doors that weren’t open to me, and I had to go and learn all these other things and explore these different paths… that journey was what made it incredible. And so I almost wouldn’t want to deny him that.”

Danielson’s reflections underscored the importance of self-motivation and personal growth. Rather than paving a smooth road for Buddy, he believes in the value of struggle and perseverance—the very traits that shaped his own career.