Honky Tonk Man Signs Third Consecutive WWE Legends Deal

WWE Hall of Famer Honky Tonk Man has officially signed a new multi-year Legends contract with WWE, marking his third consecutive deal with the company.

The announcement was made on Saturday, with Honky Tonk Man sharing his thoughts on the renewed agreement:

“This Legends Deal is a reflection of my time and impact in WWE during the era it was becoming a global phenomenon,” he stated. “The relationship with WWE has been mutually beneficial and I am honored by their continued commitment to ensure the Honky Tonk Man character and intellectual property will live on forever.”

According to a press release from his management team, this new Legends Deal extends what has now become a 15-year nostalgia partnership with WWE. The Honky Tonk Man rose to fame in the 1980s, captivating fans with his over-the-top charisma, Elvis-inspired persona, and rule-breaking antics. With Jimmy Hart managing him and his guitar always at the ready, he held the Intercontinental Championship for a record-setting 454 days—one of the longest reigns in the title’s history.

His contributions to the business earned him a place in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019, with Hart inducting him. Widely considered one of the earliest "sports entertainers," Honky Tonk Man helped define the blending of in-ring talent with flamboyant showmanship, leaving a legacy that influenced generations of wrestlers.

He continues to appear in WWE-related projects and remains part of the WWE 2K video game franchise. He was most recently added to WWE 2K24 through a downloadable content pack and is featured as a playable character in WWE 2K25.

WWE has been steadily expanding its roster of Legends over the past year, inking deals with several notable names including Demolition, Jim Duggan, Diamond Dallas Page, Hornswoggle, Kamala, Kelly Kelly, Armando Alejandro Estrada, and Jesse “The Body” Ventura.

Although his record-setting Intercontinental Championship reign was eventually surpassed by Gunther on September 7, 2023, Honky Tonk Man’s legacy as one of WWE’s most memorable characters remains firmly intact.