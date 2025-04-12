Andre the Giant Battle Royal Confirmed for April 18 WrestleMania SmackDown

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE has confirmed that the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will return on the April 18 episode of SmackDown. Introduced in 2014 as a WrestleMania tradition, the annual battle royal will once again take place on the SmackDown before WrestleMania for the fifth consecutive year. The only exception since its inception was in 2020, when the match was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the battle royal, several high-profile segments and matches have been announced for the show, which is being billed as WrestleMania SmackDown.

John Cena is set to make an appearance on the April 18 broadcast, just two days before he challenges Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship on night two of WrestleMania 41. Cena’s presence is expected to add major star power and anticipation heading into the weekend.

Also announced for the show is a WWE Tag Team Championship match, as The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) prepare to defend their titles against the formidable duo of the Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin.

The women’s division will also be showcased in trios action, with Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, and Alba Fyre joining forces to take on the team of Zelina Vega, Katana Chance, and Kayden Carter.

Here is the current lineup for the April 18 edition of WrestleMania SmackDown: