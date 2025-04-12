WWE WrestleMania 41 Match Card Confirmed for Both Nights

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE has officially revealed which matches will take place on each night of the two-night WrestleMania 41 event.

Night one, taking place on Saturday, April 19, is currently scheduled to feature seven matches, with the blockbuster triple threat main event already confirmed. Roman Reigns, CM Punk—accompanied by Paul Heyman—and Seth Rollins will headline the evening in what is sure to be a high-stakes showdown.

Four championship matches are set for the Saturday card, including Gunther defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso, Tiffany Stratton putting her WWE Women’s Championship on the line against Charlotte Flair, LA Knight defending the United States Championship against Jacob Fatu, and The War Raiders defending the World Tag Team Championships against The New Day.

Also on night one, Naomi will go head-to-head with Jade Cargill, while Rey Mysterio is set to take on El Grande Americano in singles action.

Night two of WrestleMania 41, taking place on Sunday, April 20, will include six matches, with Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena in the highly anticipated main event.

Another four championship contests are confirmed for WrestleMania Sunday, featuring IYO SKY defending the Women’s World Championship in a triple threat match against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. Bron Breakker will put the Intercontinental Championship on the line in a four-way bout against Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against the team of Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

Two more major matches round out the Sunday lineup. Drew McIntyre will face Damian Priest in a Sin City Street Fight, while AJ Styles will square off against Logan Paul.

Here is the current lineup for each night of WrestleMania 41:

WrestleMania 41 — Night One (Saturday, April 19):

Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk (w/Paul Heyman) vs. Seth Rollins – Main Event

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

World Tag Team Championship: The War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day

Naomi vs. Jade Cargill

Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

WrestleMania 41 — Night Two (Sunday, April 20):