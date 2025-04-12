WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE WrestleMania 41 Match Card Confirmed for Both Nights

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 12, 2025

WWE has officially revealed which matches will take place on each night of the two-night WrestleMania 41 event.

Night one, taking place on Saturday, April 19, is currently scheduled to feature seven matches, with the blockbuster triple threat main event already confirmed. Roman Reigns, CM Punk—accompanied by Paul Heyman—and Seth Rollins will headline the evening in what is sure to be a high-stakes showdown.

Four championship matches are set for the Saturday card, including Gunther defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso, Tiffany Stratton putting her WWE Women’s Championship on the line against Charlotte Flair, LA Knight defending the United States Championship against Jacob Fatu, and The War Raiders defending the World Tag Team Championships against The New Day.

Also on night one, Naomi will go head-to-head with Jade Cargill, while Rey Mysterio is set to take on El Grande Americano in singles action.

Night two of WrestleMania 41, taking place on Sunday, April 20, will include six matches, with Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena in the highly anticipated main event.

Another four championship contests are confirmed for WrestleMania Sunday, featuring IYO SKY defending the Women’s World Championship in a triple threat match against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. Bron Breakker will put the Intercontinental Championship on the line in a four-way bout against Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against the team of Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

Two more major matches round out the Sunday lineup. Drew McIntyre will face Damian Priest in a Sin City Street Fight, while AJ Styles will square off against Logan Paul.

Here is the current lineup for each night of WrestleMania 41:

WrestleMania 41 — Night One (Saturday, April 19):

  • Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk (w/Paul Heyman) vs. Seth Rollins – Main Event

  • World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

  • WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

  • United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

  • World Tag Team Championship: The War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day

  • Naomi vs. Jade Cargill

  • Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

WrestleMania 41 — Night Two (Sunday, April 20):

  • Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena – Main Event

  • Women’s World Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

  • Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio

  • Women’s Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

  • Sin City Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest

  • AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul


