WWE Reveals Hall of Fame 2025 Inductors Including Shawn Michaels and CM Punk

WWE has confirmed four of the inductors set to take the stage during the 2025 Hall of Fame ceremony, which features a stacked class of legends and historic moments.

Headlining this year's class is Triple H, who will be inducted by none other than his longtime friend and D-Generation X stablemate, Shawn Michaels. The pair’s decades-long bond has been pivotal in WWE history, and Michaels — inducted by Triple H in 2011 — will now return the honor.

Lex Luger, who had publicly expressed his wish for either Sting or Diamond Dallas Page to induct him, will be formally introduced by DDP. Page, a 2017 Hall of Fame inductee himself, shares a meaningful history with Luger from their WCW days.

Michelle McCool will be inducted by her husband, The Undertaker. McCool, a four-time WWE Women’s Champion and one of the cornerstones of the Divas Era, joins her spouse in Hall of Fame status, as The Undertaker was honored in the Class of 2022.

An iconic match will also be immortalized, as WrestleMania 13’s legendary clash between “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Bret Hart has been selected as this year’s “Immortal Moment.” CM Punk will introduce the moment, which is widely considered a turning point for Austin’s rise. Hart and Austin were previously inducted in 2006 and 2009, respectively.

No inductors have been announced at this time for The Natural Disasters — Earthquake and Typhoon.

Three names have also been revealed for the Legacy wing of the Hall of Fame. Kamala, Ivan Koloff, and Dory Funk Sr. will posthumously enter the Class of 2025, honoring their foundational contributions to the wrestling business.

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is scheduled to stream live on Peacock and WWE’s digital platforms on Friday, April 18 at 10 p.m. Pacific / 1 a.m. Eastern.