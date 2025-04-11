WrestleMania 41 Broadcast Start Time Suggests Extended Pre-Show as WWE Confirms Massive Superstore

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Peacock has officially listed WWE WrestleMania 41 with a scheduled broadcast start time of 4:00 PM EST. This strongly suggests that fans can expect a three-hour pre-show ahead of the main card on each night of the event, barring any last-minute scheduling changes.

Alongside “The Grandest Stage of Them All,” WWE is set to bring its largest-ever WrestleMania Superstore to Las Vegas next week.

WWE officially confirmed on Thursday afternoon that the WrestleMania Superstore will open in Las Vegas, Nevada, from Thursday, April 17 through Monday, April 21, 2025. The event is free to attend, with no ticket required, and will be open to the public throughout its run.

According to WWE.com, the Superstore will offer fans a unique shopping and immersive experience during WrestleMania week.