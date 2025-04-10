Karl Anderson No Longer Sees The Rock the Same Way After WWE Board Shift

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are set to relaunch their Talk’n Shop podcast on May 7, and they are wasting no time stirring things up—especially when it comes to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

In a newly released preview, Anderson took aim at the WWE legend-turned-executive, revealing how his opinion of The Rock has shifted since Johnson became involved with WWE at a corporate level.

“The Rock was always on my Mount Rushmore. I would’ve put four Rocky’s on Mount Rushmore,” Anderson said. “But maybe, just maybe, he might be chiseled off that Mount Rushmore now… there’s just a little bit of disappointment.”

Although Anderson did not fully elaborate, he strongly implied that what he has seen behind the scenes since The Rock joined WWE's board of directors changed his perspective. “He’s obviously the greatest star in Hollywood… but now that he’s clearly on the Board and he’s running the WWE, right? It’s clear,” he added, trailing off in frustration.

Gallows echoed the sentiment, adding that “corporate wrestling changes everything” and teasing that they know “a lot of sht that we probably shouldn’t.”

One specific moment stood out for Anderson as a turning point. “When I saw people running up to The Rock backstage at Gorilla and ask for pictures… in the Gorilla, in Gorilla! I was like, I gotta get out. This ain’t for me, brah.”

The Good Brothers are clearly gearing up to pull back the curtain on what they have seen and experienced—and it sounds like The Rock will be front and center in that conversation once the full episode drops.