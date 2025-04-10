Bret Hart Calls Hulk Hogan a “Liar” While Promoting New Wrestling Documentary

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Decades have passed, but Bret Hart still does not believe a single word that comes out of Hulk Hogan’s mouth.

While promoting the upcoming Peacock documentary Becoming a Spectacle, which explores some of wrestling’s most chaotic and memorable moments, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart revisited his long-standing animosity with Hogan during an interview with TMZ Sports. One of the key topics discussed was the notorious black eye Hogan sported at WrestleMania IX in 1993—an incident that continues to spark speculation.

Although Hart does not recall exactly what transpired at the time, he made it clear that he does not trust Hogan’s version of events. “Hulk Hogan’s always been such a liar,” Hart said. “Whatever he tells you is probably not true. Macho Man, I’d go by his account of things. Macho Man was a much more reliable guy that spoke the truth.”

The documentary, which also features appearances from The Undertaker and Hart himself, touches on the swirling rumors that Hogan’s black eye may have been the result of a backstage altercation with the late “Macho Man” Randy Savage.

While Hart stopped short of confirming how Hogan received the shiner, he did not seem overly concerned by it. “Wrestlers showed up with black eyes all the time,” he said. “And some guys always had a ‘story’ behind it.”

The friction between Hart and Hogan has been well-documented over the years. Hart has often accused Hogan of blocking his rise within WWE during the early 1990s, alleging that Hogan made strategic moves to keep himself in the spotlight at Hart’s expense. The resentment has lingered, with Hart continuing to call out Hogan in interviews, refusing to let bygones be bygones.

Peacock’s Becoming a Spectacle is set to premiere on April 11. If Hart’s comments are any indication, the documentary promises to dig up some old-school drama that fans will not want to miss.