Barbed Wire Massacre Officially Set for TNA Unbreakable

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 11, 2025

TNA is bringing back the mayhem—Barbed Wire Massacre returns at Unbreakable on April 17 in Las Vegas.

After a chaotic triple threat on the April 10 episode of TNA iMPACT, A.J. Francis advanced in the TNA International Championship tournament by capitalizing on the all-out war between Sami Callihan and Mance Warner. With both men more focused on destroying each other, Francis took advantage of the opening to score the win.

The real drama, however, came backstage. Callihan demanded violence from Santino Marella, asking for a Barbed Wire Massacre against Warner at Unbreakable. Marella wasted no time—he made it official.

Now, Callihan and Warner are set to clash in one of TNA’s most violent match types, and with their hatred at a boiling point, this could become an all-time brutal encounter.

Joe Hendry to Defend TNA World Title Despite Rotator Cuff Injury

Joe Hendry is not allowing an injury to derail his run as TNA World Champion. It was recently revealed that Hendry has been managing a rota [...]

— Ben Kerin Apr 11, 2025 05:13AM


