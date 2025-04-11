WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Joe Hendry to Defend TNA World Title Despite Rotator Cuff Injury

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 11, 2025

Joe Hendry to Defend TNA World Title Despite Rotator Cuff Injury

Joe Hendry is not allowing an injury to derail his run as TNA World Champion.

It was recently revealed that Hendry has been managing a rotator cuff injury, leading to speculation about his ability to compete at the upcoming Rebellion pay-per-view. Despite medical professionals advising him against wrestling, Hendry appeared on the April 10 episode of Impact Wrestling to make it clear that he intends to continue defending the TNA World Championship.

During his in-ring appearance, Hendry was confronted by Frankie Kazarian, which led to the announcement that he will defend his title against both Kazarian and NXT's Ethan Page in a triple threat match at Rebellion.

In addition to his title defense, Hendry is also set to team with Masha Slamovich in a tag team bout against Kazarian and Tessa Blanchard at TNA Unbreakable on April 17.

Updated TNA Rebellion 2025 Match Card

TNA Rebellion 2025 will take place at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, April 27, 2025. The updated card is as follows:

  • Ultimate X Match for the X-Division Championship: Moose (c) vs. KC Navarro vs. Leon Slater vs. Matt Cardona vs. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. TBA

  • Six-Woman Tag Match: Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx) vs. Rosemary, Xia Brookside and Léi Ying Lee

  • Singles Match: Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali

  • TNA Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardys (Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy) (c) vs. The Nemeth Brothers (Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth)

  • TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard

  • TNA World Championship Match: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Ethan Page


#tna #tna wrestling #joe hendry #rebellion

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π