Joe Hendry to Defend TNA World Title Despite Rotator Cuff Injury

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Joe Hendry is not allowing an injury to derail his run as TNA World Champion.

It was recently revealed that Hendry has been managing a rotator cuff injury, leading to speculation about his ability to compete at the upcoming Rebellion pay-per-view. Despite medical professionals advising him against wrestling, Hendry appeared on the April 10 episode of Impact Wrestling to make it clear that he intends to continue defending the TNA World Championship.

During his in-ring appearance, Hendry was confronted by Frankie Kazarian, which led to the announcement that he will defend his title against both Kazarian and NXT's Ethan Page in a triple threat match at Rebellion.

In addition to his title defense, Hendry is also set to team with Masha Slamovich in a tag team bout against Kazarian and Tessa Blanchard at TNA Unbreakable on April 17.

Updated TNA Rebellion 2025 Match Card

TNA Rebellion 2025 will take place at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, April 27, 2025. The updated card is as follows: