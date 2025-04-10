Valentino Khan Set to Rock Both Nights of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WrestleMania 41 just got a major musical boost with the confirmation that renowned DJ, producer, and musician Valentino Khan will be performing live at WWE’s biggest event of the year. Set to take place over two nights on April 19 and 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the Showcase of the Immortals will feature Khan entertaining the WWE Universe across both evenings of the Premium Live Event.

Khan broke the news in a video shared on X alongside WWE United States Champion LA Knight, who is also set for a high-stakes title defense at the event. In addition to his WrestleMania performance, Khan revealed that fans can catch him at various moments throughout WrestleMania week, making it clear he will be fully immersed in the action and atmosphere.

This will not be Khan’s first time bringing his sound to the WWE Universe. He made history as the first DJ to perform at WWE SummerSlam 2021 and followed up with a set at WrestleMania 38. A self-proclaimed lifelong wrestling fan, Khan is gearing up to once again make a lasting impact as he returns for the grandest stage of them all.

Meanwhile, LA Knight will be making his first WrestleMania title defense when he puts his United States Championship on the line against Jacob Fatu. It will also mark Fatu’s WrestleMania debut, adding another layer of anticipation to the already stacked card.