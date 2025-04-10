Charlotte Flair Reportedly Keeping Distance from WWE Women’s Locker Room

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Charlotte Flair may be back in WWE, but she is reportedly not fully reintegrated backstage. According to Jonathan Coachman, speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word, Flair is no longer sharing a locker room with the rest of the women’s division.

Coachman claimed that sources within WWE told him Flair is distancing herself from the other female Superstars. “Charlotte coming back, I’ve heard she’s not even dressing with the rest of the locker room,” he said. “And if that’s the case, that’s number one strike against you.”

He went on to suggest that this behavior is not fitting for someone in Flair’s position. “She’s got to understand she’s at a point, she’s gotta be the OG. She has to be the one that everybody looks to and she pulls them up to her level, not stomps them down to below her to make herself feel better.”

This report follows her intense and unscripted promo battle with Tiffany Stratton, which had fans wondering if the rivalry is turning personal. Their verbal exchanges have been so heated that WWE edited segments before posting them online.

Flair returned to WWE in January after more than a year away, winning the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble to earn a match at WrestleMania 41 against WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton.