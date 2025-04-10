AEW Dynamite Sees Viewership Boost Following Dynasty Fallout

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Wednesday night’s post-Dynasty edition of AEW Dynamite saw a notable uptick in viewership, drawing an average of 659,000 viewers on TBS. This marked a 10.9 percent increase from the previous week and represented the second-largest total audience for the program since mid-January.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Dynamite delivered a 0.17 rating, which was a 6.3 percent improvement from last week. This figure also tied the show’s second-best performance in that category since late February. Dynamite finished third in its time slot, trailing only the NBA and Fox News in the rankings.

The top spot on the cable charts went to the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks NBA showdown, which earned a 0.73 rating in the 18-49 demo and pulled in an average of 2.261 million total viewers.

Despite the weekly gains, AEW Dynamite’s numbers were still down significantly compared to the same week in 2024. Year-over-year, total viewership dropped by 19.5 percent, while the show’s 18-49 rating fell by 43.3 percent. It is worth noting that this year’s figures do not include streaming viewership via Max.