WWE Legend Bret Hart on Roman Reigns: “He Never Seems to Panic”

During a recent appearance on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart offered his candid opinion on current WWE star Roman Reigns, praising his composure and command inside the ring. Known for his analytical perspective on professional wrestling, Hart took a moment to commend Reigns for the way he handles himself during matches.

“When I see Roman Reigns wrestle, he’s always in control, he’s always very calm, he’s always kind of already got it figured out what the next sequence of moves are going to be and how he’s going to do them and how he’s going to execute them," Hart explained. "He just never seems to panic.”

Hart, who has never shied away from voicing his concerns about the evolution of wrestling, also turned his attention to the overall state of modern matches. He expressed his belief that wrestling today lacks the emotional depth and storytelling that once defined the industry.

“The matches now are too choreographed. They don’t grab you anymore. You don’t care who wins or loses, and that’s the problem. You can do a moonsault off the top rope, but if the story’s not there, it means nothing,” he said.

Hart’s remarks echo a sentiment he has shared in the past, advocating for a return to storytelling as the core of wrestling, rather than a focus solely on athletic displays. His insights continue to spark discussion among fans and fellow wrestlers about the direction of the business.