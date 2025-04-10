Drew McIntyre Provides Update on WrestleMania 41 Status Following Eye Injury

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

During a recent appearance on the It’s Called Soccer podcast, Drew McIntyre shed light on the painful eye injury that has left him wearing an eye patch, just over a week before WrestleMania. The injury occurred during a backstage altercation with Damian Priest on SmackDown two weeks ago, throwing serious doubt over their scheduled match.

“I’m sporting the patch right now, really hoping I can figure this thing out and get myself on WrestleMania,” Drew McIntyre said. “It’s a fight against time right now.”

McIntyre elaborated on how the injury happened, recalling the moment he was slammed onto a car windshield—a first for the veteran star.

“It didn’t feel that bad, to be honest. I’ve never landed on a windshield before in my life, so they probably should have thrown me on the top of the car or on the concrete to hurt more,” he noted. “But I’ve never landed on a windshield. It’s designed to spider out, the glass, so when you land on it — I was wearing a leather jacket, thankfully I didn’t get all cut up — the fall wasn’t great but not as bad as I thought it was going to be. Yeah, some debris came up and landed straight in my eye, so I’m dealing with that right now.”

Asked by co-host Rebecca Lowe whether the segment was pre-planned, McIntyre stayed vague but did not hesitate to assign blame.

“I’m not supposed to be sitting here with an eye patch,” McIntyre said. “Yet I am because of… let’s throw him under the bus, because of the clumsiness of my opponent. That’s why it happened.”