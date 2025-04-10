WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
TKO Group Confirms Q1 2025 Earnings Date for May 8

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 10, 2025

TKO Group Holdings, Inc., the parent company of WWE and UFC, has officially confirmed via press release that it will announce its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on Thursday, May 8.

The upcoming earnings report is expected to provide a detailed breakdown of the company’s financial performance across its various sports and entertainment holdings.

Further details, including access information for the earnings call and accompanying materials, can be found in the full announcement.

TKO to Announce First Quarter 2025 Results
04/10/2025

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)– TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (“TKO”) (NYSE: TKO), a premium sports and entertainment company, will release its first quarter 2025 results after market hours on Thursday, May 8, 2025. The live teleconference to discuss these results and provide a business update is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT the same day.

The earnings release, the live call and any supporting materials will be accessible via TKO’s IR site – investor.tkogrp.com. Participants can also access the teleconference by dialing 833-470-1428 (conference ID: 233550). A recording of the teleconference will be available on TKO’s IR site shortly following the call. The recording is expected to remain available for at least 30 days.

About TKO
TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) is a premium sports and entertainment company. TKO owns iconic properties including UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization; WWE, the global leader in sports entertainment; and PBR, the world’s premier bull riding organization. Together, these properties reach 210 countries and territories and organize more than 500 live events year-round, attracting more than three million fans. TKO also services and partners with major sports rights holders through IMG, an industry-leading global sports marketing agency; and On Location, a global leader in premium experiential hospitality.

#wwe #ufc #tko

