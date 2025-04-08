WNS Remembers Kevin Castle: A Respected Voice of Pro Wrestling Radio

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Kevin "Castle" Scondotto, a beloved figure in the wrestling podcast community, has sadly passed away. News of his death was shared by his longtime friend and podcasting partner Don Tony, along with Jon Draper and Mish of Wrestling Soup.

In a deeply emotional tribute, the trio reflected on Kevin’s passing and the circumstances surrounding it. While health issues had been publicly known, they revealed that Kevin had also been privately battling another serious, undisclosed ailment.

For those who may not be aware, prior to 2010—when WNS operated under the name Wrestling-Radio.com—Don Tony and Kevin Castle were a strong supporter of our early work, making regular donations. We held a great deal of respect for their platform, Wrestling-News.com, as well as The Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show. Perhaps it was the shared "-" (dash) in our domain names that initially brought us together, but what followed was a mutual appreciation that meant a great deal to us. We are truly saddened by this loss and will never for their support, 20 years later we are still going strong!

WNS would like to extend its heartfelt condolences to Scondotto's family, friends, and fans during this incredibly difficult time.

RIP Kevin x

Ben Kerin

Co-Founder Wrestling-Radio.com and WrestlingNewsSource.com