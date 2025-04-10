WWE NXT Sees Increase in Viewership and Key Demo Rating

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW averaged 683,000 viewers, marking a 5.1 percent increase from the previous week. However, despite the bump in viewership, this remains the third-lowest audience total for the program in 2025.

In the key 18-49 demographic, NXT delivered a 0.17 rating, a notable 13.3 percent increase from last week. This was the show’s best rating in the demo since February 25, suggesting a slight rebound in younger viewership.

The episode went up against a major NBA matchup on TNT between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks, which led cable programming for the night with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demo and averaged 1.518 million viewers overall.

When compared to the same week in 2024—when NXT was still airing on the USA Network—overall viewership is up by 5.6 percent. However, the 18-49 demo rating is down 10.5 percent year-over-year, continuing the ongoing trend of WWE NXT’s audience shifting toward an older demographic since the move to The CW.