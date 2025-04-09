Kamala, Koloff, and Dory Funk Sr. Announced as 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Inductees

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE has officially announced that Kamala, Dory Funk Sr., and Ivan Koloff will be honored as Legacy inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

Ivan Koloff, known for his imposing presence and villainous persona as "The Russian Bear," reached international notoriety when he ended Bruno Sammartino’s historic seven-year reign as WWWF Heavyweight Champion in 1971. Koloff's impact spanned decades, as he remained a top heel throughout the 1970s and 1980s, wrestling in numerous promotions and returning to WWE on several occasions.

James Harris, better known to fans as Kamala, was recognized for his portrayal of a mysterious and intimidating character, complete with tribal body paint, a loincloth, and a spear. Kamala had memorable runs in WWE during the 1980s and 1990s, clashing with legendary figures such as Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker. WrestleVotes had previously reported that Harris was under consideration for induction.

Dory Funk Sr., a pivotal figure in professional wrestling history, earned acclaim as a multi-time NWA Junior Heavyweight and North American Heavyweight Champion. In addition to his in-ring success, Funk Sr. co-founded the Western States Sports promotion in Amarillo, Texas. He is also remembered as the patriarch of a wrestling dynasty that includes his sons, Dory Funk Jr. and Terry Funk, both of whom would go on to become world champions.

These three legendary figures join an already stacked 2025 Hall of Fame class that includes Triple H as the headliner, alongside The Natural Disasters, Lex Luger, and Michelle McCool.