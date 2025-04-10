PAC Injured on AEW Dynamite, Undergoing MRI

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

After suffering a legitimate injury during his match on AEW Dynamite, PAC is scheduled to undergo an MRI to evaluate the extent of the damage.

According to Bryan Alvarez, PAC is getting the scan today following an incident that occurred during his bout with Swerve Strickland on Wednesday night. The match was cut significantly short after PAC began favoring his right foot, raising immediate concern. The injury appeared to occur when PAC was powerbombed into the corner. He received medical attention at ringside but managed to return to the ring briefly to take a superkick and a Swerve Stomp from Strickland, which led to the finish.

PAC is currently one-third of the reigning AEW Trios Champions alongside Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, collectively known as the Death Riders. The trio is set to defend their titles against The Opps—Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Hook—following a challenge issued on last night's Dynamite. However, with PAC’s current injury status uncertain, it is unclear if those plans will proceed as scheduled. A date for the match has yet to be confirmed.

Last night marked the first-ever singles encounter between PAC and Strickland. The victory helped Strickland rebound from his recent loss to Jon Moxley in the main event of Dynasty, where Moxley retained the AEW World Championship with assistance from the returning Young Bucks.