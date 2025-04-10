WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ric Flair Talks John Cena's Chance to Break WWE Title Record

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 10, 2025

Ric Flair has expressed his thoughts on John Cena ahead of his potential title-record match at WrestleMania 41. On April 20, Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Regardless of the match's outcome, Cena will become the first WWE Superstar to compete for a title in ten WrestleMania matches.

A victory at the event would make Cena a seventeen-time World Champion, breaking the 16-time record he currently shares with Flair. In a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Flair shared his feelings about Cena, highlighting his respect for the wrestler.

Flair noted, “I obviously wanted Ashley to break the record, or Charlotte, rather, but if John breaks it, man, more power to him.” He praised Cena’s dedication, saying, “I can’t, I cannot say enough good about John Cena. He is a phenomenal guy. He has put his life, his soul, everything there is possible, just like I did, into the business for the last 20 years.”

Cena has previously stated that after WrestleMania, he will make everyone forget Ric Flair’s name, to which Flair responded that people have been trying to do that for decades. Additionally, Flair commented on Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton's recent promo on WWE SmackDown.


