AEW Dynamite Brings Tonight's Post-Dynasty Fallout to Baltimore

AEW Dynamite is back live this Wednesday night from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, airing on TBS and MAX. The show comes on the heels of this past weekend’s AEW Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view, and the fallout promises to shape the road to AEW Double or Nothing 2025.

The Young Bucks made a shocking return at Dynasty, blindsiding Swerve Strickland with a brutal attack that is expected to be addressed tonight. Meanwhile, FTR’s betrayal of Adam Copeland (Cope) left fans stunned, and the fallout from that moment will likely begin to unfold live on Dynamite.

In addition to the post-Dynasty developments, tonight's show kicks off the road to Double or Nothing and features a mix of high-stakes matches and intriguing confrontations.

In the first round of the Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament, Thunder Rosa takes on Kris Statlander in a highly anticipated matchup. AEW Women’s World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm will be on commentary for this one, keeping a close eye on her potential future challenger.

Tag team action will see The Opps, a formidable pairing of Samoa Joe and HOOK, go up against The Death Riders, represented tonight by Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta. With egos and alliances clashing, this match is expected to be hard-hitting and intense.

Swerve Strickland, still reeling from the Young Bucks’ ambush, steps into singles action against PAC. Both men are known for their speed and striking ability, and this showdown has the makings of a main event-caliber contest.