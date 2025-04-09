Swerve Strickland vs. PAC and More Announced for AEW Dynamite

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Two matches have been added to the lineup for the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, the first show following the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view.

In women’s action, Kris Statlander is set to face Thunder Rosa in a quarterfinal match of the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament. Toni Storm, who successfully retained her AEW Women’s World Championship at Dynasty, will be at the commentary desk to scout the match. Storm had previously stated her intention to observe the tournament closely, as it will determine her challenger for All In.

Meanwhile, Swerve Strickland will go one-on-one with PAC. Strickland came up short in his attempt to reclaim the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley, a match that saw interference from the Death Riders and the surprise return of the Young Bucks. PAC, on the other hand, teamed with Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta to retain the AEW World Trios Championships against Rated FTR.

Also set for Dynamite is a tag team match featuring Yuta and Castagnoli, who will take on Samoa Joe and Hook of The Ops. During the Strickland vs. Moxley title bout, Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata tried to even the odds by taking the fight to the Death Riders and chasing them backstage.

Updated AEW Dynamite Card: