WWE Planning 14 to 15 Matches for WrestleMania 41

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 09, 2025

WWE is continuing to shape the card for WrestleMania 41, which is set to take place over two nights—Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025—at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. While several high-profile bouts have already been announced, fans can expect even more matches to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

During a recent episode of SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Q&A, WrestleVotes revealed that WrestleMania 41 is expected to feature either 14 or 15 matches in total.

“So it’s definitely not 13. From what I’ve been told, it’s either 14 or 15. Saturday night may make eight matches, and seven on Sunday is what I’ve been told.”

Below is a breakdown of the updated card for WrestleMania 41 as it currently stands:

Night One

  • Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk

Night Two

  • Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena

To Be Announced (TBA) Night

  • WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER vs. Jey Uso

  • WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

  • WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair

  • WWE United States Champion LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu

  • AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

  • Naomi vs. Jade Cargill

  • WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. TBD

  • WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker vs. Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor – Fatal Four Way Match

  • Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

With several blockbuster matches already locked in, anticipation continues to build as WWE moves closer to its biggest show of the year.

Source: patreon.com
