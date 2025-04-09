WWE Confirms John Cena’s Last Stop Before WWE WrestleMania

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

John Cena will make one last SmackDown appearance before WrestleMania 41.

After winning the Elimination Chamber on March 1st, Cena earned a WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes and stunned fans by turning heel for the first time in over two decades. On Raw, he explained his actions by saying he had “broken up” with WWE fans.

Tensions escalated when Cena and Rhodes traded sharp words on March 31st, with Cena accusing Rhodes of copying his path to stardom—drawing praise from Bully Ray.

WWE has now confirmed Cena will appear on the April 18th SmackDown in Las Vegas, just two nights before WrestleMania 41.