Tiffany Stratton Reflects on Heated Charlotte Flair SmackDown Segment Ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

Tiffany Stratton has spoken out following her controversial segment with Charlotte Flair on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, as the two prepare to clash for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41.

During the segment, Flair took a jab at Stratton by mocking her voice, prompting Tiffany to fire back by referencing Charlotte's past marriages. After Stratton remarked that Flair was "0-3 with marriages," Flair retaliated by bringing Ludwig Kaiser—Tiffany's real-life boyfriend—into the mix, claiming he had been in her direct messages.

According to Fightful Select, the segment was described backstage as a "wreck." Meanwhile, Bryan Alvarez shared on Wrestling Observer Live that parts of the segment were a blend of planned and unscripted elements, suggesting the exchange may have gone off script in some moments.

Appearing on the Babyfaces podcast, Stratton opened up about the exchange and how it came together.

“Being so new into this business and being so new as champion, I don’t think she really expected me to stand up to her and I don’t think she expected me to almost clap back,” Stratton said. “All I have to say is, it’s live TV, stakes are high. We’re going into WrestleMania. I have the title, I want to keep the title. I’m going to pull out every stop that I can and people want to see our match. I think we did a very good job of getting people wanting to see our match and invested in our story. Now, I’m ready to put on the best women’s match ever and ready to go to war.”