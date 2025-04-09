SPOILERS From WWE LFG Taping Ahead of April 8 WWE NXT Event in Orlando

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

WWE taped content for its A&E series WWE LFG ahead of the live WWE NXT broadcast on The CW Network on Tuesday night, April 8, 2025. The taping took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The night began with a dark match to warm up the crowd, featuring Wendy Choo taking on Kendal Grey. Choo emerged victorious in the opening contest.

As part of the WWE LFG taping, BJ Ray came to the ring to deliver a promo. However, he was interrupted by Elijah Holyfield. Tensions quickly escalated, and the two men exchanged heated words before a brawl broke out. The segment ended with Elijah Holyfield standing tall in the ring, while BJ Ray retreated to the outside.

In singles competition, Harlem Lewis squared off with Chris Island. After a competitive bout, Lewis secured the win.

WWE LFG is part of WWE Superstar Sunday, a weekly block of original programming on A&E that also includes WWE Rivals and WWE’s Greatest Moments.