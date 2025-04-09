WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS From WWE LFG Taping Ahead of April 8 WWE NXT Event in Orlando

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 09, 2025

WWE taped content for its A&E series WWE LFG ahead of the live WWE NXT broadcast on The CW Network on Tuesday night, April 8, 2025. The taping took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The night began with a dark match to warm up the crowd, featuring Wendy Choo taking on Kendal Grey. Choo emerged victorious in the opening contest.

As part of the WWE LFG taping, BJ Ray came to the ring to deliver a promo. However, he was interrupted by Elijah Holyfield. Tensions quickly escalated, and the two men exchanged heated words before a brawl broke out. The segment ended with Elijah Holyfield standing tall in the ring, while BJ Ray retreated to the outside.

In singles competition, Harlem Lewis squared off with Chris Island. After a competitive bout, Lewis secured the win.

WWE LFG is part of WWE Superstar Sunday, a weekly block of original programming on A&E that also includes WWE Rivals and WWE’s Greatest Moments.

