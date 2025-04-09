WWE Talents Report Segment with Tony Hinchcliffe Fell Flat Backstage

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

During guest commentary on WWE Raw, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe stirred controversy after making a joke referencing Big E’s career-threatening neck injury. Hinchcliffe appeared on the show to promote the upcoming “Roast of WrestleMania” and joined the commentary team during a tag team match between The New Day and The War Raiders.

While calling the action, Hinchcliffe remarked that “Big E’s neck was the only thing stiffer than Michael Cole,” referring to his fellow commentator. The line quickly sparked backlash online, as many fans felt the joke was in poor taste due to the severity of Big E’s injury. The beloved WWE Superstar has been out of action since suffering a broken neck in 2022 and has not been cleared for a return to in-ring competition.

Big E addressed the joke during WWE’s Raw Recap podcast, stating:

“I have no issue with it. I understand it was said in the context of comedy, and I took it that way. If people want to be upset on my behalf, they are welcome to, but I am fine.”

Despite the public criticism, Fightful Select noted that several individuals backstage in WWE described the segment as a “dud” but also shared that Hinchcliffe was “very respectful at the show.”